Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 6,000 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Tanger were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tanger by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tanger by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 403,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,926,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tanger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tanger during the second quarter worth about $834,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tanger news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,179.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SKT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.25. 24,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.92. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.31). Tanger had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

SKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

