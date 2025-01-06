Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $4.87 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 3.0% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.53.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,007. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.61 and a 200-day moving average of $220.07. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.37 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $734.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 36.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $5,532,538.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,689.33. This trade represents a 21.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

