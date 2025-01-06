Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Decreases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust comprises about 1.4% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 115,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.75.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CPT traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $116.59. The stock had a trading volume of 39,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $90.50 and a one year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.