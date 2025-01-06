Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 5,000 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 177,061 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 37.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $196,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.94.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $44.69. 96,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dec 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 7.6%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

