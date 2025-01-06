Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Lowers Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. UDR accounts for 1.5% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in UDR were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after purchasing an additional 368,087 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,109,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,366,000 after buying an additional 159,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UDR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,732,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,737,000 after buying an additional 103,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,272,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,694,000 after buying an additional 117,213 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 710,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,277. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 115.95, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 459.46%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

