Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 8,000 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 3,768.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,907,000 after buying an additional 2,276,986 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,393,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 411.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,113,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 895,917 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at $20,276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 368.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 781,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 615,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $30.70. 54,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.03, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.