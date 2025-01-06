W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,054,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,969,000 after buying an additional 1,784,131 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,240,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,401,000 after buying an additional 588,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 649.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,507,000 after buying an additional 479,973 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 185.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 684,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,631,000 after acquiring an additional 444,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 38.9% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,472,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,035,000 after acquiring an additional 412,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.16. 83,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

