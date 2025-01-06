Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned approximately 0.09% of Getty Realty worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 172,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 603,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 166,345 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.93. 63,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $33.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.28). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.68%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.