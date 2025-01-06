Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Decreases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises 2.4% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,001,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,794,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 244,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 18.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 12.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 129,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 83,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 110.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQR. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.75 to $81.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.69.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

