LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 8,053.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.18. 325,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,338. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 136.36 and a beta of 0.89.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.