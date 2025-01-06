Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 88.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 60,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 819,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,046,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

KRG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.94. 51,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,566. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.50, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,700.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.