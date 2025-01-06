Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $1.80 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,286 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,257.54. The trade was a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,924. The trade was a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 81,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,340. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.78.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Stories

