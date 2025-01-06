Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Reduced by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 8.2% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Prologis were worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $878,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,199,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,116,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,579,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,051,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Shares of PLD traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,877. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.66. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. Prologis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.01%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

