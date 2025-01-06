Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 33,000 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned approximately 0.06% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 156.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 636.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 29.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:BNL traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,605. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 152.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadstone Net Lease

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.