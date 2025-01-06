Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Decreases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Ventas makes up about 2.5% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Ventas were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 186,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,894. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.03.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,058.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

