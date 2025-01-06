Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 35,000 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT makes up 1.3% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.03. 103,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,549. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

