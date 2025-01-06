Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.54 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up about 1.6% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the second quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.34. 175,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,149. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

