Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 4.1% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Welltower were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 14.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Welltower Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WELL traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $126.20. The company had a trading volume of 160,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,151. The firm has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.32%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

