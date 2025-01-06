Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) is Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ 10th Largest Position

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties accounts for 2.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOC. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE DOC traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,142. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.