Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $1.99 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. STAG Industrial makes up 1.2% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,077,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 331,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.7 %

STAG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.60. 129,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 149.49%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

