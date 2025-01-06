Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Trims Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises 1.7% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17,832.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,018,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,320 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 543.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,724,000 after purchasing an additional 335,447 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,877,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,720,000 after acquiring an additional 319,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,664.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 288,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,912,000 after acquiring an additional 271,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,877 shares in the company, valued at $967,119.12. This trade represents a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.08.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.57. The company had a trading volume of 71,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,276. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.46. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $824.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 169.63%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

