Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 20,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group accounts for about 1.7% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,546,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,324,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,131,000 after buying an additional 1,995,299 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,695,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,735,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $38,051,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.45. 73,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

