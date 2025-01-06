Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ 4th Largest Position

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up about 4.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 124,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 238.7% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 70,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 5,778.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 265,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,372,000 after buying an additional 261,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.10.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.43. The stock had a trading volume of 86,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,973. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $186.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

