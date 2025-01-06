Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up approximately 4.3% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Public Storage by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of PSA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $299.83. 62,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.74. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.31 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.74 and its 200-day moving average is $325.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $381.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSA

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.