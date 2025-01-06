Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 5.2% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.84 on Monday, reaching $183.58. 177,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,264. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.93. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.28 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 410.08%.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

