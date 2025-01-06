Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 1.2% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,304 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 120,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,262,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,045,000 after buying an additional 72,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 117.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 41,002 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,017. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average is $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $96.33 and a one year high of $130.40. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 321.95%.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.90.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

