Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Lowers Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises 2.0% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 54,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.28. The stock had a trading volume of 52,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,282. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.51 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.92 and its 200-day moving average is $153.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. KeyCorp upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.92.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

