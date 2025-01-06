OLO (NYSE:OLO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. OLO traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 180953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OLO Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60.
OLO Company Profile
Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company’s platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands’ on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants’ direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OLO
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Steel Stocks: 1 Steel Stock to Buy and 1 to Sell on Trump Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.