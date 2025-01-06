Cemtrex Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) recently announced in an 8-K filing that it has regained compliance with the minimum stockholder’s equity requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The company had previously received a notification from Nasdaq indicating that its stockholder’s equity was below the required $2,500,000 mark, prompting concerns regarding compliance.

In the filing, it was highlighted that Cemtrex had received a notification letter from Nasdaq on January 2, 2025. The letter confirmed that, based on the Company’s Form 10-K filed on December 30, 2024, which demonstrated stockholders’ equity of $4,710,677, Nasdaq had concluded that Cemtrex now complies with the Minimum Stockholder’s Equity Requirement. This development signals a positive outcome for the company in terms of maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq exchange.

This update follows earlier communications between Cemtrex and Nasdaq regarding its compliance status. Previous filings indicated that the company had received a notification letter from Nasdaq due to its stockholder’s equity falling below the required amount. However, with the recent financial filings showing an improvement in Cemtrex’s stockholders’ equity, the matter has been resolved, and the compliance issue has been closed.

As per the 8-K filing, the notice of regained compliance with the continued listing rule from Nasdaq dated January 2, 2025, has been provided as an exhibit to the filing. The successful resolution of this matter is a positive signal for Cemtrex as it continues to adhere to the Nasdaq listing requirements.

Investors and stakeholders of Cemtrex can refer to the details provided in the recent 8-K filing for a comprehensive overview of the company’s compliance status with Nasdaq’s listing standards.

The 8-K filing also includes the required signature confirming the authenticity and accuracy of the report, signed by Saagar Govil, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Cemtrex, Inc.

