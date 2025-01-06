BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BILL from $58.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BILL from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,310. This trade represents a 75.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $118,934.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,090.52. This trade represents a 22.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,823 shares of company stock worth $218,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BILL
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BILL by 48.2% in the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,121,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after purchasing an additional 575,084 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,447,000 after purchasing an additional 321,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in BILL by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 284,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BILL by 45.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after buying an additional 279,256 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BILL
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
