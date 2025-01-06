Distil (LON:DIS) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 3,670,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,102,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Distil Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.26.

About Distil

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

