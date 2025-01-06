Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

NYSE VRT opened at $131.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 57,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 166.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

