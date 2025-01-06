Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Shares of CP stock opened at $75.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

