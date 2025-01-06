Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform” Rating

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

