Paycor HCM’s (PYCR) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PYCR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Paycor HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $18.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -71.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.

In related news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,476.36. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the second quarter worth $69,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.