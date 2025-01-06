National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ:EYE opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. National Vision has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $856.80 million, a P/E ratio of -54.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.42.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
