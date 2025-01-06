Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.03.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $192.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.99. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $95.76 and a 12 month high of $199.41. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $560,552.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,767.32. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,309,848.44. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

