Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Price

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,923,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,231,000 after purchasing an additional 181,973 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 729,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,777,000 after acquiring an additional 67,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.