Benoit La Salle Sells 64,244 Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) Director Benoit La Salle sold 64,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.27, for a total value of C$724,145.52.

TSE AYA opened at C$11.16 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYA. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.25 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC set a C$24.00 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.72.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

