Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Stock Price

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of MD opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $129,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,960. This represents a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $423,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,784.05. The trade was a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

