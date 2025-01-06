H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Rating Lowered by Vertical Research

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

FUL stock opened at $62.79 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 71,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 730,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,952,000 after purchasing an additional 324,056 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

