The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $420.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price target (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.93.

Shares of CI opened at $280.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

