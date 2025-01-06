Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $56.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.49. Unilever has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $48,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

