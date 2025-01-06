Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.
Unilever Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Unilever
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $48,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
