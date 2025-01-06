PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 139.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PACS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on PACS Group from $48.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

NYSE PACS opened at $13.35 on Monday. PACS Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PACS Group by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PACS Group in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PACS Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

