ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Underperform”

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of ABBNY opened at $53.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.00. ABB has a 12-month low of $40.39 and a 12-month high of $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). ABB had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ABB will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

