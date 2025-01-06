The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.

PNTG has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNTG

The Pennant Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 460.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth $254,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.