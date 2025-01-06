ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

Shares of TTAN opened at $105.79 on Monday. ServiceTitan has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

