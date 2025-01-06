Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Equal Weight

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $240.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $219.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $254.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.53 and a 200-day moving average of $208.11. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $248.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This represents a 40.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,969 shares of company stock valued at $46,656,527. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after buying an additional 1,522,394 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 590,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in T-Mobile US by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,473,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $324,960,000 after purchasing an additional 397,345 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.