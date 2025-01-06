Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STRW

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, Director Jack Levine bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,270. This trade represents a 4.81 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Moishe Gubin purchased 112,347 shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 700,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,670. This trade represents a 19.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 154,547 shares of company stock worth $1,586,276 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT in the third quarter worth $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Strawberry Fields REIT by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Strawberry Fields REIT by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT in the third quarter worth about $192,000.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.