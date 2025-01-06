Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Greif from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $61.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Greif has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $73.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.23). Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Greif will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 550 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.88 per share, with a total value of $37,334.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,151 shares in the company, valued at $11,006,809.88. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Andrew Rose bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.20 per share, with a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $245,700. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,225 shares of company stock worth $431,731. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Greif by 80.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 27,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 770.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

